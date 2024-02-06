Speak Out 10-20-22

Lies not allowed

Some Republicans really don't understand anything about the 1st Amendment. They think anyone can say anything and not be held libel for it. Expressing an opinion is one thing but knowingly lying about something and repeating it is another. Alex Jones knew the massacre at Sandy Hook was real but continuously called it fake with crises actors. This led to many of his cult followers to threaten and harass the families for many years. That is not free speech, that's a crime. And that's something the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene will never comprehend.

Trump lost and lied

Donald J. Trump lost the election. He lied about it. He stoked up a crowd to attack the Capitol. What more do we need to know?

Fall Festival

I'm so excited about the Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau. Cape has really become a music and festival city again with all that goes on each year. Can't wait for storytelling again. Yay!