Speak Out 10/20/17

TIF utopia

Taxpayer-funded transportation districts designed to help out private businesses, TIF's (another scheme to soak taxpayers for private gain) and so forth has reduced the rugged individualism once characterizing Cape Girardeau to a ripe-for-the-pickings utopia for those seeking private gain at public expense.

NFL, taxpayers

The loud-mouthed Twitter complainer-in-chief can claim the drop in viewership on Kaepernick and protest kneeling, but give credit where it is due. NFL games are unaffordable except by the wealthy, and who wants to support teams who freeload off cities and then abandon their fans? Corporate welfare is getting very old. St. Louis and San Diego were treated like dog doo.

Hospital charges

Regarding health care, I realize that insurance companies' rates have skyrocketed since Obama first breathed information about this now-failed system. But there has to be a charge for insurance companies to file a claim. These hospitals that charge completely unbelievable charges are part of the big problem. When you go in for a kidney stone, and after 4-5 hours of tests and medication in the emergency room they send you home to pass it and charge you $10,000. That is robbery. Until there is regulation to what these institutions can charge, it will continue to be a wildfire that there is no containment, and insurance rates will continue to cause healthcare policy premiums that are much higher than a mortgage payment. That is sad!