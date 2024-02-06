Speak Out 10/20/17

Tears ran down my face as I read today's obituary that included a newborn baby girl and a 16-year-old young man. Some things in life are not fair. Somethings in life make no sense. My heart hurts for both families.
How much longer can the mall in Cape Girardeau last? Every time I visit the mall I see more business leaving. They better start thinking of alternative ways to utilize the square footage at that location. Soon it will be doctor offices, hotel rooms and restaurants. Malls are dinosaurs in today's retail industry. Sales taxes will continue to decline. Maybe the city can build another sports center or turn the mall into a giant swimming pool. The city seems to think that they have an unlimited budget and spend money on status symbols rather than fixing infrastructure. I have a great idea. Let's have more unimaginative starving artists fill the empty mall with horrible metal artwork.
Taxpayer-funded transportation districts designed to help out private businesses, TIF's (another scheme to soak taxpayers for private gain) and so forth has reduced the rugged individualism once characterizing Cape Girardeau to a ripe-for-the-pickings utopia for those seeking private gain at public expense.
The loud-mouthed Twitter complainer-in-chief can claim the drop in viewership on Kaepernick and protest kneeling, but give credit where it is due. NFL games are unaffordable except by the wealthy, and who wants to support teams who freeload off cities and then abandon their fans? Corporate welfare is getting very old. St. Louis and San Diego were treated like dog doo.
Regarding health care, I realize that insurance companies' rates have skyrocketed since Obama first breathed information about this now-failed system. But there has to be a charge for insurance companies to file a claim. These hospitals that charge completely unbelievable charges are part of the big problem. When you go in for a kidney stone, and after 4-5 hours of tests and medication in the emergency room they send you home to pass it and charge you $10,000. That is robbery. Until there is regulation to what these institutions can charge, it will continue to be a wildfire that there is no containment, and insurance rates will continue to cause healthcare policy premiums that are much higher than a mortgage payment. That is sad!
