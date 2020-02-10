All sections
OpinionOctober 2, 2020
Speak Out 10/2/20
There has been another telephone scam going on this week. I have received the same call twice about stopping my Social Security number and going to jail, putting a freeze on all my assets. Do not give out your Social Security number to anyone over the phone...

Phone scam

There has been another telephone scam going on this week. I have received the same call twice about stopping my Social Security number and going to jail, putting a freeze on all my assets. Do not give out your Social Security number to anyone over the phone.

Wealth transfer

Covid-19 might become known for being the biggest transfer of wealth in the country's history. More real estate to buy and inheritance money to spend, or even pay off the student loans.

Debate flop

I just watched the presidential debate. I was disappointed. I thought the moderator did a poor job with the questions. Biden never answered a question. I still don't understand where he stands on the issues. With president Trump, I don't think he got his message on what he will do in the future. This was a big flop all the way around.

Speak Out
