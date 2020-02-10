Speak Out 10/2/20

Wealth transfer

Covid-19 might become known for being the biggest transfer of wealth in the country's history. More real estate to buy and inheritance money to spend, or even pay off the student loans.

Debate flop

I just watched the presidential debate. I was disappointed. I thought the moderator did a poor job with the questions. Biden never answered a question. I still don't understand where he stands on the issues. With president Trump, I don't think he got his message on what he will do in the future. This was a big flop all the way around.