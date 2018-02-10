All sections
OpinionOctober 2, 2018

Speak Out 10/2/18

A large portion of Cape residents received incorrect bills from the City of Cape. This is yet another issue that I've seen with the city's billing practices in recent years. First, I've lived in three different neighborhoods with three different billing cycles. ...

Billing

A large portion of Cape residents received incorrect bills from the City of Cape. This is yet another issue that I've seen with the city's billing practices in recent years. First, I've lived in three different neighborhoods with three different billing cycles. In each one, I have routinely received my bill just a few days before or even on the day it is due. That's ridiculous! When I ask the city, I'm told I can check my balance online. Not my job; not my responsibility. It is the city's responsibility to provide good service to the community. Second, because the city won't do the necessary paperwork, I cannot pay my bill with an electronic transfer from a local (i.e. Cape, not a large chain) bank. Instead, my bank has to cut a check and send it. This is a problem ONLY because the city doesn't get the bills out in a timely manner. Again, the city is failing in its responsibility.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

