Speak Out 10-2-17

Seemingly, south Cape has been treated like having a collective status of second class citizenry. As the area organizes and begins to exercise political power, those days are, hopefully, coming to an end.
This is the pitts!! Cotton stalks are racist! I was raised very poor; when I say poor, I mean no money and very few prospects to get it. I hoed cotton and I picked cotton, (Oh by the way I am a Caucasian American). I saw a lot of cotton fields and a lot of people picking cotton, and where I came from there were a lot more white people picking cotton than there were African Americans picking cotton, because poverty knows no race! Cotton stalks, really! Is that the best you can come up with?
I was in Cape's public library the other day. A couple of elderly gentlemen were in an animated discussion over whether or not the Cards were going to make the playoffs. Anyway, another man walked up to them and told them to be quiet because he was trying to read. Can you believe that?
