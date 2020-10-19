Speak Out 10/19/20

Hats off to SEMO FCA for holding a wonderful event this week, Fields of Faith. It’s encouraging to see young people, bold in their faith, share the testimonies with their fellow classmates. Well done to all.
Donald Trump has surrendered to COVID-19 and is not even pretending to be interested in it now. What the WH has now done is adopt the herd-immunity theory. What that does is allow the young and healthy members of the population to go out and get infected but protect the elderly. However, that won’t work because even the young and healthy can die from it and they will also infect older people.
