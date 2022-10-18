All sections
OpinionOctober 18, 2022

Speak Out 10-18-22

Corporations and countries have set time and date goals for going green. These goals are not achievable because there are no economic policies in place to replace the lost revenue from eliminating fossil fuels. Until countries and corporations become realistic and have strong replacement economic policies in place these goals are only rhetoric. ...

Green energy

Corporations and countries have set time and date goals for going green. These goals are not achievable because there are no economic policies in place to replace the lost revenue from eliminating fossil fuels. Until countries and corporations become realistic and have strong replacement economic policies in place these goals are only rhetoric. If countries and corporations actually attempt to move forward and implement these green goals without replacement economic policies major depressions will be the result. Then again, maybe economic depressions are what it will take to force countries to implement stronger free enterprise capitalism policies.

1st Amendment

Marjorie Taylor Greene used her 1st Amendment right to announce that we are losing our 1st Amendment rights. Suddenly, Yogi Berra is making sense to me.

Tipping suggestion

A simple trim at a local just-for-men hair salon costs $23? But the incredible part was the tipping system, which suggested tips starting at $7 and well past $25. As a tip. With no easy option to choose 15%.

Here's a tip. Avoid businesses that abuse the tipping practices or pay with cash. For those who struggle with math skills: a 15% tip on an overpriced $23 hair trim would be $3.45. Being forced to make a decision to either tip 30% or not tip at all is not an attractive business model.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

