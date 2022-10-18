Speak Out 10-18-22

1st Amendment

Marjorie Taylor Greene used her 1st Amendment right to announce that we are losing our 1st Amendment rights. Suddenly, Yogi Berra is making sense to me.

Tipping suggestion

A simple trim at a local just-for-men hair salon costs $23? But the incredible part was the tipping system, which suggested tips starting at $7 and well past $25. As a tip. With no easy option to choose 15%.

Here's a tip. Avoid businesses that abuse the tipping practices or pay with cash. For those who struggle with math skills: a 15% tip on an overpriced $23 hair trim would be $3.45. Being forced to make a decision to either tip 30% or not tip at all is not an attractive business model.