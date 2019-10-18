Speak Out 10/18/19

Trump and his henchmen are spending how much time and money to try and debunk the Mueller Report? Trips around the world to peddle conspiracy theories? How much money is he wasting after AG Barr and Trump have already declared it a victory? Why can't he stay off Twitter and pretend to do the job he said he wanted? This up is down, truth is optional world is troubling on so many levels.
I see in the paper tonight that the humane society is starting once again on a campaign for raising money for a new center. This is the third time that they have had a campaign in my years of living here over 30 years. I contributed both times to the other two campaigns. Everyone who is an animal lover definitely wants the animals to be housed in the best facility possible. At the same time we need to be told how the campaign did and what we are going to get for our contributions. I hope the third time is a charm and a new facility is the end result of the campaign.
The Humane Society now wants $3,700,000 to build a new building after they spent last year telling municipalities they didn't have enough money to care for the animals they had. Here's an idea: spend half that money caring for animals at your existing facility.
What a wonderful organization the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is! I hope that Cape Girardeau County and the cities of Cape and Jackson can get on board and support their efforts to build a new shelter. The old one is unhealthy and unsafe for humans as well as the animals. I can't think of a better way to spend taxpayer dollars. Even if you're not an animal lover, consider supporting the shelter because it would make such a difference in the health of our community.
I'm thankful each and every day that Trump is President. Not only is our economy humming along, fewer troops are deployed, the SCOTUS and federal judiciary leans Right, and so on, but I enjoy watching completely unhinged Dems make fools of themselves.
Perhaps the quid pro quo is Trump selling out the U.S. Kurdish allies in Syria in exchange for something to do with his Trump Tower in Turkey? Makes you wonder how much debt he has in Istanbul. Or did Recep Erdogan offer him dirt on all of the Democratic lineup -- and not just Biden?
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.