Speak Out 10/18/19

Worrisome present

Trump and his henchmen are spending how much time and money to try and debunk the Mueller Report? Trips around the world to peddle conspiracy theories? How much money is he wasting after AG Barr and Trump have already declared it a victory? Why can't he stay off Twitter and pretend to do the job he said he wanted? This up is down, truth is optional world is troubling on so many levels.

Third time a charm?

I see in the paper tonight that the humane society is starting once again on a campaign for raising money for a new center. This is the third time that they have had a campaign in my years of living here over 30 years. I contributed both times to the other two campaigns. Everyone who is an animal lover definitely wants the animals to be housed in the best facility possible. At the same time we need to be told how the campaign did and what we are going to get for our contributions. I hope the third time is a charm and a new facility is the end result of the campaign.

Necessary?

The Humane Society now wants $3,700,000 to build a new building after they spent last year telling municipalities they didn't have enough money to care for the animals they had. Here's an idea: spend half that money caring for animals at your existing facility.