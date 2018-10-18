Speak Out 10/18/18

Is it humanly possible for the street department of the City of Cape to patch a concrete crack across the width of a street without making a speed bump? There is another new one on Silver Springs Road near the bowling ally.
The trash left behind after the SEMO Homecoming parade was terrible. The university and students should do a better job of cleaning up afterward.
