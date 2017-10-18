Speak Out 10/18/17

Right from wrong

New parents have four short years to teach their children right from wrong, how to play and share, and to respect the rights of others. They learn how to behave in different situations (church, school, sports, restaurants, visiting relatives). When parents fail to teach good behaviors early, they may get lots of calls from the schools. Teachers need to protect the ability of the class to learn, and some students with bad behavior will be sent out of class. So, new parents, do your job early to save embarrassment from your child's behavior later on.