OpinionOctober 18, 2017

Speak Out 10/18/17

New parents have four short years to teach their children right from wrong, how to play and share, and to respect the rights of others. They learn how to behave in different situations (church, school, sports, restaurants, visiting relatives). When parents fail to teach good behaviors early, they may get lots of calls from the schools. ...

Right from wrong

New parents have four short years to teach their children right from wrong, how to play and share, and to respect the rights of others. They learn how to behave in different situations (church, school, sports, restaurants, visiting relatives). When parents fail to teach good behaviors early, they may get lots of calls from the schools. Teachers need to protect the ability of the class to learn, and some students with bad behavior will be sent out of class. So, new parents, do your job early to save embarrassment from your child's behavior later on.

Phone offers

It is sad to read the paper, look at the ads, and realize you don't qualify for their offers because you don't have a phone or whatever is needed to get the discount or free food. Not everyone has a phone to get the apps or a computer to get the coupons! Come on people! Not everyone can afford phones like that! I am a senior citizen on Social Security, so count me out!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

