Speak Out 10/17/19

Hey, football coaches! If your kids are blowing out knees and getting treatment all year long for back pain then you might want to re-evaluate that three-decades-old lifting strategy that went out of style with leeches for medical use. Kids need recovery time and no one in the real world cares how much you squatted or dead lifted.
The Jackson School District will receive a $125,000 grant to help complete a new baseball field at Brookside Park. That will be the ninth ball field. What a waste! I can't recall the last time half of the existing fields were used on the same day. Youth participation statistics show overwhelmingly that kids play football, run track, and play soccer. Baseball is a dying sport.
Democrats are so unhinged over Trump's challenge to 60 years of failed Korea policy, 40 years of failed China policy, 18 years of failed Afghanistan policy, and five years of failed Syrian policy that they've forgotten that they were once an anti-war party.
An aquatic center isn't going to fix south Cape anymore than a gentleman's club fixed east Cape.
How many more lies is Elizabeth Warren going to tell during her run for the Democratic nomination? First she was a native American, not quite. Then she was let go from a teaching job because she was pregnant, another lie. How about the one where she was a woman of color on her college application to gain admittance over other potential students, one more lie. How can anyone consider voting for a habitual liar? Shame on Liz.
Trump in his "great and unmatched wisdom" wants to harm our allies and do what the likes of Recep Erdogan want. Who are we the American voters and taxpayers to stop him? Let's clap for the new Nero as the United States burns!
The faux, selective outrage demonstrated by our local unhinged Lefties is comical. They were so quiet when former President Barack Obama executed a US citizen without a trial. And when he told Vlad he'd have more flexibility after the election. When he lied about citizens being able to keep their health insurance, closing Guantanamo, and ending wars. Their cherry picking is sad.
You would think Washington D.C. was old Salem and the Democrats were the clergy with all the witch hunts going on these days. Well, the nations capital and the Democrats are nowhere near pure with their hatred for this president. Trump and America will win out in the end, and "KEEP AMERICA GREAT.
