Speak Out 10/17/19

Athletes' safety

Hey, football coaches! If your kids are blowing out knees and getting treatment all year long for back pain then you might want to re-evaluate that three-decades-old lifting strategy that went out of style with leeches for medical use. Kids need recovery time and no one in the real world cares how much you squatted or dead lifted.

Baseball field

The Jackson School District will receive a $125,000 grant to help complete a new baseball field at Brookside Park. That will be the ninth ball field. What a waste! I can't recall the last time half of the existing fields were used on the same day. Youth participation statistics show overwhelmingly that kids play football, run track, and play soccer. Baseball is a dying sport.

Selective memory?

Democrats are so unhinged over Trump's challenge to 60 years of failed Korea policy, 40 years of failed China policy, 18 years of failed Afghanistan policy, and five years of failed Syrian policy that they've forgotten that they were once an anti-war party.

Aquatic center

An aquatic center isn't going to fix south Cape anymore than a gentleman's club fixed east Cape.