OpinionOctober 17, 2017

Speak Out 10-17-17

Opinion
October 17, 2017

Speak Out 10-17-17

Trails available

Now that the Bloomfield Road improvements are finished, will there be a parking lot somewhere along the roadway so the public can enjoy the walking trails created by their tax dollars?

College math

The removal of college algebra from SEMO's required curriculum is a metaphor for a much larger movement taking place as you, perhaps with a cup of coffee, peruse the much maligned Speak Out forum. The much larger trend or movement grinding its way toward a seemingly inevitable conclusion is the decline and fall of not just western but all civilizations.

Trump health care

Jason Smith and Trump might not care about the increases middle class Americans are going to be paying for health insurance, but we do. They are breaking it and need to be prepared to fix it. But don't go holding your breath waiting for that. The real problem is the cost of care, and they aren't going to do anything about that -- because too much big money is involved. So they have just started thinning the herd.

Awarded photos

Thanks for the story and editorial about the well deserved awards won by the Southeast Missourian. I love photographs, so would you please re-run the award winning photographs? Thank you.

Homecoming

I think it is wrong and should be against the law for people at the semo tailgating events to walk around drinking alcohol. Normally if a person is caught walking down the street with an open container they would get arrested. So I think it should be the same at the tailgate events.

NFL hoopla

NFL players took a knee to protest brutality against unarmed black men. Some people tried to make it about the flag. See, that's how racism works!

