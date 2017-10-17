Speak Out 10-17-17

Trails available

Now that the Bloomfield Road improvements are finished, will there be a parking lot somewhere along the roadway so the public can enjoy the walking trails created by their tax dollars?

College math

The removal of college algebra from SEMO's required curriculum is a metaphor for a much larger movement taking place as you, perhaps with a cup of coffee, peruse the much maligned Speak Out forum. The much larger trend or movement grinding its way toward a seemingly inevitable conclusion is the decline and fall of not just western but all civilizations.

Trump health care

Jason Smith and Trump might not care about the increases middle class Americans are going to be paying for health insurance, but we do. They are breaking it and need to be prepared to fix it. But don't go holding your breath waiting for that. The real problem is the cost of care, and they aren't going to do anything about that -- because too much big money is involved. So they have just started thinning the herd.