Europa Clipper

It's great that NASA launched its Europa Clipper on a five-year journey to Jupiter. But did its rocket booster return all the way to the launch tower the way Elon Musk's did?

Update your efforts

I understand the frustration of the Speak Out commenter helping the American Legion with their Poppy drive. However, he was a bit of a jerk himself. People weren't ignoring you and they weren't lying to you. Very few people carry cash anymore. You need to update your fundraising efforts.

Who won 2020?

Why is it that JD Vance won’t answer a simple question about who won the 2020 election by saying we need to move on to the future? Shouldn’t he be saying that to his campaign partner? I mean, Trump brings that up several times in each of his rallies. Why can’t he move on?

No to sports gambling

Vote no on Amendment 2. The only winners will be the sports betting sights. The projected $100 million over five years breaks down to about $1,500 per teacher or about $300 per year. That figure is based on the 2022 total of 66,000 teachers in Missouri. It is amazing that all the teachers doing promos for the amendment can't do the math. If gambling were a windfall for teachers salaries they should all be rich from the lottery, which was another joke. Gambling is never a good way to prosperity. It will only hurt those who cannot afford to waste what precious little spare cash they may have on a pipe dream.

Abortion, workforce

Former president Bill Clinton said that we need illegal immigrants to fill jobs and have babies so they can fill future jobs. If we had not allowed abortions for just any reason during the last 52 years we would not have a labor shortage. We would have an over-abundant workforce. Vote no on Amendment 3, save a life and our country's future.

Gun in arena

“Still, the fact that at least one gun was in the venue was sobering. How did that happen?” Perhaps it is due to the state’s gun laws which allow for purchases of guns without a permit — if not a felon and also conceal a gun. No background check is therefore required to purchase any gun and carry it anywhere.

