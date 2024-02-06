The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment here.
Europa Clipper
It's great that NASA launched its Europa Clipper on a five-year journey to Jupiter. But did its rocket booster return all the way to the launch tower the way Elon Musk's did?
Update your efforts
I understand the frustration of the Speak Out commenter helping the American Legion with their Poppy drive. However, he was a bit of a jerk himself. People weren't ignoring you and they weren't lying to you. Very few people carry cash anymore. You need to update your fundraising efforts.
Who won 2020?
Why is it that JD Vance won’t answer a simple question about who won the 2020 election by saying we need to move on to the future? Shouldn’t he be saying that to his campaign partner? I mean, Trump brings that up several times in each of his rallies. Why can’t he move on?
No to sports gambling
Vote no on Amendment 2. The only winners will be the sports betting sights. The projected $100 million over five years breaks down to about $1,500 per teacher or about $300 per year. That figure is based on the 2022 total of 66,000 teachers in Missouri. It is amazing that all the teachers doing promos for the amendment can't do the math. If gambling were a windfall for teachers salaries they should all be rich from the lottery, which was another joke. Gambling is never a good way to prosperity. It will only hurt those who cannot afford to waste what precious little spare cash they may have on a pipe dream.
Abortion, workforce
Former president Bill Clinton said that we need illegal immigrants to fill jobs and have babies so they can fill future jobs. If we had not allowed abortions for just any reason during the last 52 years we would not have a labor shortage. We would have an over-abundant workforce. Vote no on Amendment 3, save a life and our country's future.
Gun in arena
“Still, the fact that at least one gun was in the venue was sobering. How did that happen?” Perhaps it is due to the state’s gun laws which allow for purchases of guns without a permit — if not a felon and also conceal a gun. No background check is therefore required to purchase any gun and carry it anywhere.
Economic meltdown
As most of you may have seen, the data from a Southeast Missourian business article showed how Trump’s plan to deport immigrants would cause a complete economic meltdown. It would cost a trillion dollars to deploy the National Guard to round up the people, which would send food prices and other basic supplies skyrocketing. It’s utterly stupid to do that and put tariffs on foreign imports too. Trump is not an economic genius, he’s a complete and utter failure!
Central response
What will we learn from graduation shooting? That trampling over each other will injure more people than the shooting.
Presidential candidates
The presidential candidates have a separate solution for every problem, which is why nothing gets solved.
Red lines
Nobody in the world takes threats of “severe consequences” seriously anymore. We told Iran not to attack Israel over and over — remember “Don’t”? They did so with zero consequences. We told Putin not to invade Ukraine — remember, “Don’t”? America is weak-kneed, and our adversaries know it.
Illegal policies
Kamala Harris pinned to the top of her social media feed, “Black men deserve a president who cares about making their lives better.” She goes on to list a number of policy proposals, including a million forgivable $20,000 loans to Black entrepreneurs. One of her policies promises loan forgiveness based on race. Isn’t that illegal? Who gets to decide who is Black enough for loan forgiveness?
National debt
Whichever presidential candidate offers the largest increase in the national debt will win the election.
A vote for sports gambling
I'm voting yes for sports gambling, because it can't hurt. People are already gambling. They're just doing it in the shadows. This way, the state and our teachers will get a benefit. It also means that Missouri will likely be able to keep the Chiefs in state. That would be a big blow to Missouri's image if the team moved across the state line.
Pro-growth?
As far as pro-growth economic policy it is the blind leading the blind.
