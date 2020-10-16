Speak Out 10/16/20

Proper mask use

I have been heartened recently to see much more compliance with the County Health Department's mask mandate. However I am disheartened by the large number of people who do not wear their masks correctly. To be effective at blocking the droplets that go out into the air, both the mouth AND nose must be covered. If the nose is left uncovered the mask's functionality is essentially negated. I am also distressed that this proper use of the mask is rarely if ever stressed in the media.

The Cardinal Way

The St. Louis Cardinals upper management have told us for years about how great their young players are. The only problem is they traded away most of them. Many are on teams that made the playoffs, and some will be a big part of teams that will be in the World Series. The players they kept have potential, but so far they are at best average. I know the players have to play the game, but it is obvious that upper management has made terrible decisions over the last few years. The Cardinal Way is no longer working. They tried to blame Matheny and fired him even though he had winning seasons. Now they have a manager that really seems to be a very good baseball man, but he needs players.

Air purifiers

SEMO air purifiers seem to be a waste of money. With the central cooling and heating system circulating the air, it would have to be in this system, but still would not keep a room 100% free of the virus, as it would be circulation in the air until it went through the system.

Warning system

Cape County needs a coordinated warning system of fire danger and no burn ordinances with penalties. This week with drought conditions and surging wind is a good example of how critical the need is. Signs on major roadways, flags like those used oceanside to warn people of dangerous surf, and internet alerts are some possibilities.