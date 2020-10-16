All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionOctober 16, 2020

Speak Out 10/16/20

Today we all saw what a Supreme Court Justice is supposed to act like. I was so impressed with her calmness and her knowledge and how she answered all the questions, and then to find out she had no notes. She was amazing. She made the liberal senators look foolish. She proved to the world that she is of high character and grace...

Amazing ACB

Today we all saw what a Supreme Court Justice is supposed to act like. I was so impressed with her calmness and her knowledge and how she answered all the questions, and then to find out she had no notes. She was amazing. She made the liberal senators look foolish. She proved to the world that she is of high character and grace.

Freebies party

The Democratic Party should change their name to the "Give-O-Crats." They want to give free college education, free health care and free housing. Who would have thought it would have escalated to this from the free "Obama Phone." The Republicans and president Trump still believe in working for what you get out of life.

Fill the seat

There is a difference between filling an open seat on the Supreme Court and adding seats to the court. Trump and McConnell are doing the right thing. The Democrats just want to change things if they get in power.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Proper mask use

I have been heartened recently to see much more compliance with the County Health Department's mask mandate. However I am disheartened by the large number of people who do not wear their masks correctly. To be effective at blocking the droplets that go out into the air, both the mouth AND nose must be covered. If the nose is left uncovered the mask's functionality is essentially negated. I am also distressed that this proper use of the mask is rarely if ever stressed in the media.

The Cardinal Way

The St. Louis Cardinals upper management have told us for years about how great their young players are. The only problem is they traded away most of them. Many are on teams that made the playoffs, and some will be a big part of teams that will be in the World Series. The players they kept have potential, but so far they are at best average. I know the players have to play the game, but it is obvious that upper management has made terrible decisions over the last few years. The Cardinal Way is no longer working. They tried to blame Matheny and fired him even though he had winning seasons. Now they have a manager that really seems to be a very good baseball man, but he needs players.

Air purifiers

SEMO air purifiers seem to be a waste of money. With the central cooling and heating system circulating the air, it would have to be in this system, but still would not keep a room 100% free of the virus, as it would be circulation in the air until it went through the system.

Warning system

Cape County needs a coordinated warning system of fire danger and no burn ordinances with penalties. This week with drought conditions and surging wind is a good example of how critical the need is. Signs on major roadways, flags like those used oceanside to warn people of dangerous surf, and internet alerts are some possibilities.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 9
Paid Election Letter: The state of the 8th
OpinionOct. 9
Our Opinion: Survivor Stories highlights courage, grace and ...
OpinionOct. 9
Speak Out: Compliments on the new Southeast Missourian websi...
OpinionOct. 9
Editorial Roundup: United States

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lowry: Dockworkers for economic stagnation
OpinionOct. 9
Lowry: Dockworkers for economic stagnation
Prayer 10-9-24
OpinionOct. 9
Prayer 10-9-24
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
OpinionOct. 9
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
Our Opinion: How to help Hurricane Helene victims as they face the long road to recovery
OpinionOct. 8
Our Opinion: How to help Hurricane Helene victims as they face the long road to recovery
Speak Out: What do you think about Amendment 7 and ranked choice voting?
OpinionOct. 8
Speak Out: What do you think about Amendment 7 and ranked choice voting?
Hanson: How to blow up the Middle East war in five easy steps
OpinionOct. 8
Hanson: How to blow up the Middle East war in five easy steps
Prayer 10-8-24
OpinionOct. 8
Prayer 10-8-24
Speak Out: Thank you Jackson women for a positive example, shouldn't everyone honor the flag?
OpinionOct. 7
Speak Out: Thank you Jackson women for a positive example, shouldn't everyone honor the flag?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy