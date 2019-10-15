Speak Out 10/15/19

High school coaches need to remember that no one (with a life) is going to remember the win-loss record. They will remember if you cursed at players, coddled "stars" because of favoritism, and only gave lip service to academic performance.
Every terrorist attack that occurs after 2022 or so should be stamped with a "Trump was here" sticker. Telling the Kurds and Europe that the 12,000+ ISIS prisoners in Syria aren't a U.S. problem anymore seems like just one more way he is ensuring higher terrorist activity in the coming years. It will be a U.S. problem again in a few years if he continues on this path.
Has the Missourian forgotten that Southeast has a women's soccer program? The women are 4-1 in the OVC right now, but the team is never mentioned in the sports section. Wake up and report the local sports.
It was announced that students will now be able to retake one or portion of the ACT. And they'll be able to take it on their home computer. Thanks for extending a participation trophy to everyone! Now the ACT joins the long list of things that don't matter.