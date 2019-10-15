Speak Out 10/15/19

Coach's priorities

High school coaches need to remember that no one (with a life) is going to remember the win-loss record. They will remember if you cursed at players, coddled "stars" because of favoritism, and only gave lip service to academic performance.

Troops in Syria

Every terrorist attack that occurs after 2022 or so should be stamped with a "Trump was here" sticker. Telling the Kurds and Europe that the 12,000+ ISIS prisoners in Syria aren't a U.S. problem anymore seems like just one more way he is ensuring higher terrorist activity in the coming years. It will be a U.S. problem again in a few years if he continues on this path.