Speak Out 10/14/20

Our president wasn't elected to tip-toe around our feelings but to run our country, which he has done very well.
People didn't vote for Trump so he could overturn Roe v Wade. Or take away protection for preexisting conditions. Or to get rid of the separation of Church and State. They were foolish enough to believe men like Lucas Presson when he claimed that Trump was a real business owner who could actually run the country -- He did ... into the ground. Biggest trade deficit in decades. Highest unemployment. More deaths than all wars in recent memory due to a tragically inept pandemic response. So now we are supposed to say thank you for the privilege of living The Handmaid's Tale. No thank you, Mr. Presson. We don't want your religious zealots interfering in our health care.
Will Hillary's emails or dirt on Hunter Biden make a difference in the election? No, not in the least bit. So why is Trump so obsessed with them? I think it's purely cruelty and revenge that drives him. Not the qualities we need in a president.
President Trump has a protective glow. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a dark cloud. Which one would you rather have in the White House? The "Glow" or the "Dark Side"? I will take the glow for the win Nov. 3.
The AP byline for the VP debate must have been a different broadcast than what I viewed. "Pence demonstrated the discipline and Midwestern folksy style he is known for." Is that what the reporters called all the interruptions and speaking over his allotted time regardless of the moderator's reminders that he was interrupting Harris and his time was up?! Harris spoke up for herself nicely twice and displayed great reserve in contrast. A debate means you take your turn and do not interrupt!
The headline "1 in 35 test positive for Covid-19 within Cape County" was definitely an attention getter. But another way to say the same fact would be "As of Friday 75,631 of Cape County's 78,000 residence have NOT tested positive for Covid-19." Seeing our current situation through a different perspective would just be refreshing. Many years ago there was a chorus we sang in church that said: "Turn your eyes upon Jesus, Look full in His wonderful face, And the things of earth will grow strangely dim, In the light of His glory and grace." We can have a different perspective if we choose to turn our attention away from our circumstances and look to the hope Jesus offers.
Where is this generation's Martin Luther King and Billy Graham? These two religious leaders had a profound impact on American every day life. Rev. King was a great man. He led the civil rights movement in the '60s through peace even though he was violently attacked. His message was powerful but peaceful. His faith in God gave him the courage to change the lives of all people, Black and white. Billy Graham was respected by our political leaders, Republicans and Democrats. His message of peace and love impacted many lives around the world. Leaders around the world respected him as a Christian leader. These two men whose faith in God led them to change the world. As a Christian I know the answers to our country's problems will only be solved through God's grace. The question is, who will lead us to find the answers?
