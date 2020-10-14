Speak Out 10/14/20

Glow vs. dark cloud

President Trump has a protective glow. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a dark cloud. Which one would you rather have in the White House? The "Glow" or the "Dark Side"? I will take the glow for the win Nov. 3.

VP debate

The AP byline for the VP debate must have been a different broadcast than what I viewed. "Pence demonstrated the discipline and Midwestern folksy style he is known for." Is that what the reporters called all the interruptions and speaking over his allotted time regardless of the moderator's reminders that he was interrupting Harris and his time was up?! Harris spoke up for herself nicely twice and displayed great reserve in contrast. A debate means you take your turn and do not interrupt!

Different perspective

The headline "1 in 35 test positive for Covid-19 within Cape County" was definitely an attention getter. But another way to say the same fact would be "As of Friday 75,631 of Cape County's 78,000 residence have NOT tested positive for Covid-19." Seeing our current situation through a different perspective would just be refreshing. Many years ago there was a chorus we sang in church that said: "Turn your eyes upon Jesus, Look full in His wonderful face, And the things of earth will grow strangely dim, In the light of His glory and grace." We can have a different perspective if we choose to turn our attention away from our circumstances and look to the hope Jesus offers.

King and Graham

Where is this generation's Martin Luther King and Billy Graham? These two religious leaders had a profound impact on American every day life. Rev. King was a great man. He led the civil rights movement in the '60s through peace even though he was violently attacked. His message was powerful but peaceful. His faith in God gave him the courage to change the lives of all people, Black and white. Billy Graham was respected by our political leaders, Republicans and Democrats. His message of peace and love impacted many lives around the world. Leaders around the world respected him as a Christian leader. These two men whose faith in God led them to change the world. As a Christian I know the answers to our country's problems will only be solved through God's grace. The question is, who will lead us to find the answers?