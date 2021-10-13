Speak Out 10-13-21

Use tax

Do you remember the "pay me now or pay me later" FRAM oil filter commercials? The message was simple. Making a modest investment to maintain your vehicle today will likely save you a substantial amount of money in the future on major vehicle repairs. Retail shopping has changed dramatically over the last several years. Many "brick and mortar" stores have closed. Because of convenience and a wider selection of products, shoppers are turning to the Internet to satisfy their shopping needs. On Nov. 2, voters are being asked to give the City of Cape Girardeau permission to charge city sales tax (use tax) on online purchases that is currently not being charged this tax. As a voter, what will you do? Make a modest investment now to maintain city services and programs or deal with the costly consequences of neglect later? It's your choice. Please consider the choices and vote what is best for the citizens of Cape Girardeau!

Get vaccinated

This month the COVID-19 vaccine will finally be available for children between 5 and 11. Sadly in this area very few parents will care enough about their children to get them vaccinated. So sad.