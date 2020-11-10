Speak Out 10-11-20

Trump's health care plan reminds me a lot of the game show Let's Make A Deal. He wants Americans to bet their current healthcare, the ACA and Medicaid against his plan behind door No. 3. Problem is there's nothing behind door No. 3 because his plan doesn't exist.
Thankfully, a debate that showed some decency and respect. Vice-president Pence did an outstanding job making his points, even while Sen. Harris shook her head throughout, which was annoying. But she made her points, too. Neither answered the questions. But that's nothing new.
I appreciate the information in the newspaper about the coronavirus, which looks like it is coming directly from the health department as it says it is "sponsored." It's not about spin. It's just helpful information. Thank you for providing it.
