Speak Out 10-11-20

VP debate

Thankfully, a debate that showed some decency and respect. Vice-president Pence did an outstanding job making his points, even while Sen. Harris shook her head throughout, which was annoying. But she made her points, too. Neither answered the questions. But that's nothing new.

Helpful stories

I appreciate the information in the newspaper about the coronavirus, which looks like it is coming directly from the health department as it says it is "sponsored." It's not about spin. It's just helpful information. Thank you for providing it.