Speak Out 10/11/19

Mental health

A recent letter to the editor in the Southeast Missourian perfectly illustrates how Trump Derangement Syndrome is now infecting people who are supposed to be trusted professionals. A person writes a letter claiming to be a psychiatrist and gives their in-depth analysis of Donald Trump's mental state. This person claims to be a mental health care professional and doesn't know that one of the first rules of this profession as you never make a long-distance diagnosis! You cannot assess someone's mental state by reading cherry-picked comments and watching cherry-pick videos! You have to engage in a series of personal and lengthy interviews to access someone's mental health.

Band coverage

The reporter who covered the Jackson Band Festival opened with a snippet about a Meadow Heights band member making a snide comment about the Oak Ridge band's feather. Shame on that student for her cattiness and the reporter for choosing to focus on it! I am not associated with either school, but as a former band member and parent of three former band members, I know band members struggle to get the respect of athletes and classmates. It seems they also don't get their due respect from immature band members from other schools and unprofessional reporters as well.

Coach's love

When a high school coach tells their athletes they love them, but then curses at them at practice or in a game, then that's not love. Placing a game above academics is not love.