Speak Out 10/11/18

Something fishy

It seems highly irregular that the Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland should be running $500,000 in debt a year. Is there an auditor or an investigative branch of the State of Missouri that should be checking into the books of the organization? Something smells fishy.

Bravo Jackson

The law enforcement and military recognition ceremony at Friday night's Jackson Indian football game was well done.

Illinois assault

The headline "Illinois police mum on specifics regarding Emerson Bridge shooting" should surprise no one. The things that go on in East Cape are atrocious and often not investigated. Violent assaults are regular occurrences that will never make the newspaper because law enforcement on that side of the bridge has let it become commonplace over the last 40 years.