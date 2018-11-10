All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionOctober 11, 2018

Speak Out 10/11/18

A recent caller incorrectly claimed that all the polls show a blue wave. As is often the case with Democrats, the caller suffers from MSNBCitus. Because, in fact, nearly every major news outlet recognizes that while the House may turn left, the GOP is going to extend its majority in the Senate and the majority of governors and state legislatures will remain solidly red. MAGA...

Blue wave

A recent caller incorrectly claimed that all the polls show a blue wave. As is often the case with Democrats, the caller suffers from MSNBCitus. Because, in fact, nearly every major news outlet recognizes that while the House may turn left, the GOP is going to extend its majority in the Senate and the majority of governors and state legislatures will remain solidly red. MAGA.

Bravo, encore

Bravo, Sara Edgerton, the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra, and pianist Jennifer Judd! Splendid concert. ENCORE!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Something fishy

It seems highly irregular that the Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland should be running $500,000 in debt a year. Is there an auditor or an investigative branch of the State of Missouri that should be checking into the books of the organization? Something smells fishy.

Bravo Jackson

The law enforcement and military recognition ceremony at Friday night's Jackson Indian football game was well done.

Illinois assault

The headline "Illinois police mum on specifics regarding Emerson Bridge shooting" should surprise no one. The things that go on in East Cape are atrocious and often not investigated. Violent assaults are regular occurrences that will never make the newspaper because law enforcement on that side of the bridge has let it become commonplace over the last 40 years.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 7
Our Opinion: SEED Symposium offers full day of economic info...
OpinionNov. 7
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on election results and wh...
OpinionNov. 7
Our Opinion: Pershard Owens getting the most out of his tale...
OpinionNov. 7
Thiessen: Trump is my president – and yours

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 11-7-24
OpinionNov. 7
Prayer 11-7-24
Goldberg: Amid a combative election, party realignment continued apace
OpinionNov. 7
Goldberg: Amid a combative election, party realignment continued apace
Speak Out: Discussion on Cape water vote, Amendment 2 and a return to the White House for President Trump
OpinionNov. 6
Speak Out: Discussion on Cape water vote, Amendment 2 and a return to the White House for President Trump
Prayer 11-6-24
OpinionNov. 6
Prayer 11-6-24
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on time change, gun laws, and the economy
OpinionNov. 5
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on time change, gun laws, and the economy
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shapes our future
OpinionNov. 5
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shapes our future
Lopez: Think beyond politics
OpinionNov. 5
Lopez: Think beyond politics
Lowry: Kamala Harris sells faux unity – yet again
OpinionNov. 5
Lowry: Kamala Harris sells faux unity – yet again
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy