Speak Out 10/10/19

The Schellingerhout wedding story is the best feel good story of the week! Great photo, too.
So I decide to be a teacher. I take a job with a salary. Off when my kids are off and off in summer. And I repeat, I take the job with an agreed salary. Yet teachers are walking out of classrooms striking. Wanting more and more. Teaching our kids what? And our school systems allows this behavior, and from of all people, our teachers. Need to replace these so-called teachers who do this.
The opinion page can try and spin how magnificent our economy is all it wants, and airing optimism has it points. But trucking has been in a recession since last year. The manufacturing sector had its worst month in 10 years. The Fed is pumping billions every night to keep the shadow markets liquid (for the first time since the last recession). And our ever-more-distant allies are begging the U.S. to stop actively working to drive the world into a global recession. Plus the ginormous elephant in the room -- the deficit is growing astronomically every day. So pardon me if I don't believe the columnists pushing sunshine and roses for the benefit of the incumbent.
To the person who asked if a reader had ever heard of a Christian woman who kept her mouth shut, the answer is yes, have known and do know quite a few. I also know a misogynist, stereotyping individual when I encounter one, as I did when I read this comment. Oh and by the way, I'm a fairly liberal 43-year old male, so make of that what you will!
It is sad and embarrassing when a 16-year-old child can deliver a speech to the U.N. that is more eloquent than the President of the United States can, and he's a stable genius!
Here is a news flash for SEMO University and many other universities. These young adults are starting to see how easy the universities make it for getting student loans to use for about anything, and they are seeing how their predecessors are drowning in debt only to find there are no jobs for their degree. The swing is about to happen for high school students graduating to go to technical schools that really do prepare them for a future. There are positively jobs for technical school graduates. The huge campus' that these universities have built on the kids backs are going to come to an end and it's about time.
There were 148 (exactly) fans plus the school band on the student section side of Houck stadium for the game against Tennessee Tech. The preseason hype didn't work.
The photo journalist who took pictures at the SEMO football game vs Tennessee Tech did a good job of not showing the empty stands. But even without the pictures, it was embarrassing. The visiting sideline stands weren't 20% full even with the band and the home sideline wasn't half full.
