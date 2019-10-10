Speak Out 10/10/19

Wedding story

The Schellingerhout wedding story is the best feel good story of the week! Great photo, too.

Teacher strike

So I decide to be a teacher. I take a job with a salary. Off when my kids are off and off in summer. And I repeat, I take the job with an agreed salary. Yet teachers are walking out of classrooms striking. Wanting more and more. Teaching our kids what? And our school systems allows this behavior, and from of all people, our teachers. Need to replace these so-called teachers who do this.

State of economy

The opinion page can try and spin how magnificent our economy is all it wants, and airing optimism has it points. But trucking has been in a recession since last year. The manufacturing sector had its worst month in 10 years. The Fed is pumping billions every night to keep the shadow markets liquid (for the first time since the last recession). And our ever-more-distant allies are begging the U.S. to stop actively working to drive the world into a global recession. Plus the ginormous elephant in the room -- the deficit is growing astronomically every day. So pardon me if I don't believe the columnists pushing sunshine and roses for the benefit of the incumbent.

Stereotyping others

To the person who asked if a reader had ever heard of a Christian woman who kept her mouth shut, the answer is yes, have known and do know quite a few. I also know a misogynist, stereotyping individual when I encounter one, as I did when I read this comment. Oh and by the way, I'm a fairly liberal 43-year old male, so make of that what you will!