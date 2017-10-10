Speak Out 10/10/17

Obstruction Democrats

There was controversy during former President Obama's tenure, but it was kept to politically-heated discussion. Republicans just didn't hammer him every minute, every day, every breath he took, even though they did not agree with him. Since President Trump has been elected, there has been nothing but hate spewed by the liberal Democrats. Every day, every topic. There is nothing they will agree to, and the country is getting sick of it. Their hate is fueling the hateful actions of others. It's time they act like elected officials.

What values?

Where are the values? During the Obama reign he continuously apologized for what a mean old country we live in. How we should not be a super power, but just one of the many. He fanned the fires of racial discord. He did all he could to make our military obsolete. He relied on George Soros to pull his strings since old George is the one who footed his rise to power. All of this and very little attention from the media. We now have a president that thinks our country is great, as he should; our military should be equipped with the finest equipment; and we should show our respect to these individuals that have given their lives and are presently putting themselves in harm's way to protect us. A very simple gesture of respect that has always been shown during the times our national anthem is played has now become a time when many of these overpaid athletes can get their five seconds of fame by showing what shameful people they really are by taking a knee.

Hurricane response

FEMA is doing the best it can. The military is working hard. But the actions of Donald Trump are not worthy of the office of the President. The attacks on an American mayor are not to be tolerated or explained away. Ms. Cruz did not attack him. She did not belittle what was being done. She was begging for help for people without food, water and medicine. For such a powerful and egotistical man as Donald J. Trump to attack her repeatedly via Twitter is beyond unacceptable. He is roaming his golf course attacking a U.S. citizen who is living in a shelter and begging for help for other U.S. citizens. Yes, we should applaud the responders. Yes, we should acknowledge the enormous task ahead of the people of Puerto Rico. But Trump's behavior is despicable and un-American.