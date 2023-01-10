All sections
OpinionSeptember 30, 2023

Speak Out 10-1-23

Swift, Kelce

I am so happy that the Kansas Chiefs are finally getting some recognition. I know they won the Super Bowl, and I've heard about the quarterback. But for Taylor to be seen with the tight end, that's really nice of her. I hope he's a good player. He certainly dresses strange. But if Taylor likes him. That's good enough for me.

City weeds

Help our city. When you weed-wack your curb, also get the weeds growing up in the street. This is actually the street beginning to crumble and the city is behind in street maintenance. They need our help.

Clown show

James Comer wants to subpoena the bank records of Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president's brother. If they don't find any evidence of corruption is he going to say that a lack of evidence shows there's proof of evidence??!! How far do the Republicans want to take this clown show?

Speak Out
