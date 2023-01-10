Speak Out 10-1-23

City weeds

Help our city. When you weed-wack your curb, also get the weeds growing up in the street. This is actually the street beginning to crumble and the city is behind in street maintenance. They need our help.

Clown show

James Comer wants to subpoena the bank records of Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president's brother. If they don't find any evidence of corruption is he going to say that a lack of evidence shows there's proof of evidence??!! How far do the Republicans want to take this clown show?