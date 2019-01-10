All sections
OpinionOctober 1, 2019

Speak Out 10/1/19

Two recent comments rightly pointed out the benefits and ugliness of Jackson's roundabout. However, the suggestion to put one on Highway 61 and Deerwood is nonsensical. The speed limit is 45 mph; the traffic flow is efficient; and that area is already aesthetically boring...

Ugly roundabouts

Two recent comments rightly pointed out the benefits and ugliness of Jackson's roundabout. However, the suggestion to put one on Highway 61 and Deerwood is nonsensical. The speed limit is 45 mph; the traffic flow is efficient; and that area is already aesthetically boring.

Counselors needed

It's odd that guidance counselors seem to be terribly uninvolved with providing any actual guidance to graduating seniors. Our son already has his acceptance letters while the counselors seem to be under the impression that there's no reason to get excited until after Christmas break.

Speak Out
