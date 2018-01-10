All sections
OpinionOctober 1, 2018

Speak Out 10/1/18

The Democrats in Congress remind me of a flock of seagulls, all they want to do is eat, poop and squawk. ...

Political seagulls

The Democrats in Congress remind me of a flock of seagulls, all they want to do is eat, poop and squawk.

Shipyard festival

Thank you to the organizers of the Shipyard Music Festival. The rain wasnï¿½t too bad, and the bands were great. I hope you do it again next year. My family and I had a wonderful time. We really liked the Plaza Tire races, too. Please bring it back next year.

Dog park

A recent Speak Out comment illustrates a point Iï¿½ve been trying to make for a long time. Public dog parks are a very bad idea! Responsible dog owners train their dogs to behave in any situation. Fenced in public dog parks just give people who donï¿½t bother to train or discipline their animal a place to take it where it can terrorize other dogs. I know several people whose dogs have been attacked at dog parks and even one whose dog was killed!

Speak Out
