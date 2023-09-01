Speak Out 1-9-23

I'm wondering how many other people are having trouble with their mail deliveries? We used to get our mail delivered between 1 and 3 p.m. but now it's getting to us as late as 8:30 p.m. I think it's time the post master general was fired!
Our street used to get plowed and stops treated when a councilperson lived on the block. Not so any more! Hope other neighborhoods had better luck!
I just wanted to express my joy in the passage of the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022. This act of Congress will clarify and reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which was exploited for misuse by former President Donald Trump and his followers to try to overthrow a free and fair election and the very U.S. Constitution itself. And which led to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Hopefully this will protect the 2024 presidential election from such a evil treasonous plot and protect the United States Constitution from those who wish to destroy it. God bless the United States.
Recently, the City of Cape sold the business park along Interstate 55 without advertising for bid, a terrible business practice. They may have received a higher bid, but we will never know. It does look suspicious selling the property behind closed doors. Do our local leaders realize that the city leaders work for the taxpayers, and the public has the right to transparency of all transactions?
Jackson football coach Eckley is "retiring" to take another high school coaching job. That's not retiring. Maybe term it moving, relocating, taking another job, or staring at a decade of slugging it out with conference teams that are catching up. On your way out the door, be sure to congratulate Coach Gibbs on the Tigers state championship run.
I would encourage Republicans to nominate someone other than Trump to run in 2024 because it's become obvious that the twice-impeached former president has completely lost it. Not only is he openly courting the white supremacist and antisemitic vote, he's now demanding (again!) that he be reinstated as president. I don't see how an openly racist, mentally unstable and delusional person could ever be elected to the office of president again!
