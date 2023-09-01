Speak Out 1-9-23

US Mail

I'm wondering how many other people are having trouble with their mail deliveries? We used to get our mail delivered between 1 and 3 p.m. but now it's getting to us as late as 8:30 p.m. I think it's time the post master general was fired!

Poor job

Our street used to get plowed and stops treated when a councilperson lived on the block. Not so any more! Hope other neighborhoods had better luck!

Kudos to Congress

I just wanted to express my joy in the passage of the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022. This act of Congress will clarify and reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which was exploited for misuse by former President Donald Trump and his followers to try to overthrow a free and fair election and the very U.S. Constitution itself. And which led to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Hopefully this will protect the 2024 presidential election from such a evil treasonous plot and protect the United States Constitution from those who wish to destroy it. God bless the United States.