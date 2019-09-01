All sections
OpinionJanuary 9, 2019

Speak Out 1/9/19

Why isn't anyone talking about where is the money going to come from to build Trump's wall? Note that Trump does not refer to it as the U.S. Wall or Southern Border Wall, he refers to it as "his wall." From what I read the US is currently running its highest deficit in history. ...

Tax for wall

Why isn't anyone talking about where is the money going to come from to build Trump's wall? Note that Trump does not refer to it as the U.S. Wall or Southern Border Wall, he refers to it as "his wall." From what I read the US is currently running its highest deficit in history. It seems to me it would be prudent for any congressional action to build a wall also include the tax increase necessary to fund the project. My guess is it would be difficult, and probably impossible, to pass a measure to build a wall that included a tax increase. Just look at Missouri. Almost everyone acknowledged that our roads and bridges need repair, but when tied to a motor vehicle fuel tax it failed. The legislature was afraid to pass a fuel tax because it could affect their re-election chances. So instead of leading, they put it to a vote of the people and we all know what happened.

Carnegie Library

I always enjoy my visits home to Cape Girardeau during the Christmas holidays. This year I was indeed astonished to hear the distressing rumor that the city planned to raze the annex to the Common Please Courthouse. This building was a Carnegie Library, funded by Andrew Carnegie to serve the citizens of the community. What's wrong with a city that self-destructs by destroying its own heritage? Couldn't the building be re-purposed? Tearing down a Carnegie Library building with designs to build an unneeded parking lot would shamelessly cast an unfavorable light on the city of Cape Girardeau. Our own Southeast Missouri State University has one of the few undergraduate Historic Preservations Programs in the nation. The building should stay and those who plot its destruction should go.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

