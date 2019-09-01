Speak Out 1/9/19

Tax for wall

Why isn't anyone talking about where is the money going to come from to build Trump's wall? Note that Trump does not refer to it as the U.S. Wall or Southern Border Wall, he refers to it as "his wall." From what I read the US is currently running its highest deficit in history. It seems to me it would be prudent for any congressional action to build a wall also include the tax increase necessary to fund the project. My guess is it would be difficult, and probably impossible, to pass a measure to build a wall that included a tax increase. Just look at Missouri. Almost everyone acknowledged that our roads and bridges need repair, but when tied to a motor vehicle fuel tax it failed. The legislature was afraid to pass a fuel tax because it could affect their re-election chances. So instead of leading, they put it to a vote of the people and we all know what happened.