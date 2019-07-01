Speak Out 1/7/19

Wall and Dems

If President Trump wants the wall, all he has to do is oppose it. Democrats would jump quickly to build it just to spite him.

ER usage

As a medical professional, I think it’s time that we make it clear what the emergency room is actually used for. It is intended to treat illnesses that are emergencies! It’s not for the common cold. It’s not for a pregnancy tests. It’s not for drug seekers. It is not intended to take the place of your general practitioner. It’s not a mental ward. As of late, the emergency department has been used as a drop off for intoxicated arrestees as an alternative to jail.

Dem priorities

The money President Trump is asking for to build a wall to limit illegal alien entry into our country is a mere drop in the bucket to what the socialist democrats are bringing to the table this coming year. They are looking at programs with “Medicare for all” with a estimated cost of $10 trillion for 10 years, a $50 billion increase in public school teachers pay, another $50 billion here and $40 billion there. Trump wants a mere $5 billion and they are going nuts over that! Their priorities are very twisted as they wanted border control until Trump wanted it.