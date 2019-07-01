Speak Out 1/7/19

If President Trump wants the wall, all he has to do is oppose it. Democrats would jump quickly to build it just to spite him.
As a medical professional, I think it’s time that we make it clear what the emergency room is actually used for. It is intended to treat illnesses that are emergencies! It’s not for the common cold. It’s not for a pregnancy tests. It’s not for drug seekers. It is not intended to take the place of your general practitioner. It’s not a mental ward. As of late, the emergency department has been used as a drop off for intoxicated arrestees as an alternative to jail.
The money President Trump is asking for to build a wall to limit illegal alien entry into our country is a mere drop in the bucket to what the socialist democrats are bringing to the table this coming year. They are looking at programs with “Medicare for all” with a estimated cost of $10 trillion for 10 years, a $50 billion increase in public school teachers pay, another $50 billion here and $40 billion there. Trump wants a mere $5 billion and they are going nuts over that! Their priorities are very twisted as they wanted border control until Trump wanted it.
Does anyone know why there were no decorations at the courthouse in Marble Hill this year?
In pre-Common Core fifth-grade science class, the water level in a glass of water with one ice cube in it would not change as the ice melted. This is proven by the physics formula: volume equals mass/density (ice cube) and volume equals mass/density! (Melted ice). So, why do global warming alarmists want the public to believe coastal water levels are rising because the polar ice caps are supposedly melting? “Facts are stubborn things, but statistics are pliable.” — Mark Twain
For those people who want to do away with the Electoral College, do you really want the citizens of New York, California and the other liberal states making all the laws of the land. I do not. The Founding Fathers got it right, all the people should have a say in government, not just the most populous states.
