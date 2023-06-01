Speak Out 1-6-23

Foster parents

Foster children in foster care are claimed by parents. Foster parents should be allow to claim the children after the children have been there. They are out of parents' care. Why should these parents be allowed to claim them later?

Missourian poll

A recent Southeast Missourian poll asked readers how much confidence they had that 2023 would be better for them than 2022. The vast majority said either very little or no confidence. That's absolutely amazing! I really wish there was a way to interview every single person who chose those two options and ask them the following questions: Why do you feel so pessimistic about 2023? What are you planning to do differently so that 2023 will be a better year? Have you ever thought about your own role in the quality of your year?

Tax cheat

Now that Trump's tax returns have been released you can add the terms "tax cheat" and "failed business man" to "one-term, twice-impeached failed president". That would take up a lot of space on his letterhead.

US Mail

I'm wondering how many other people are having trouble with their mail deliveries? We used to get our mail delivered between 1:00 & 3 p.m. but now it's getting to us as late as 8:30 p.m. I think it's time the Post Master General was fired!