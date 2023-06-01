Speak Out 1-6-23

Foster children in foster care are claimed by parents. Foster parents should be allow to claim the children after the children have been there. They are out of parents' care. Why should these parents be allowed to claim them later?
A recent Southeast Missourian poll asked readers how much confidence they had that 2023 would be better for them than 2022. The vast majority said either very little or no confidence. That's absolutely amazing! I really wish there was a way to interview every single person who chose those two options and ask them the following questions: Why do you feel so pessimistic about 2023? What are you planning to do differently so that 2023 will be a better year? Have you ever thought about your own role in the quality of your year?
Now that Trump's tax returns have been released you can add the terms "tax cheat" and "failed business man" to "one-term, twice-impeached failed president". That would take up a lot of space on his letterhead.
I'm wondering how many other people are having trouble with their mail deliveries? We used to get our mail delivered between 1:00 & 3 p.m. but now it's getting to us as late as 8:30 p.m. I think it's time the Post Master General was fired!
Our street used to get plowed and stops treated when a councilperson lived on the block. Not so any more! Hope other neighborhoods had better luck!
I just wanted to express my joy in the passage of the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022. This Act of Congress will clarify and reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which was exploited for misuse by former President Donald Trump and his followers to try to overthrow a free and fair election and the vary U.S. Constitution itself. And which led to the Jan. 6 Insurrection. Hopefully this will protect the 2024 Presidential Election from such a evil treasonous plot and protect the United States Constitution from those who wish to destroy it. God bless the United States.
Recently, the city of Cape sold the business park along interstate 55 without advertising for bid, a terrible business practice. They may have received a higher bid, but we will never know. It does look suspicious selling the property behind closed doors. Do our local leaders realize that the city leaders work for the taxpayers, and the public has the right to transparency of all transactions?
We cannot move on as a democratic nation if those in power are not held accountable for the harm they have done to our country. Trump and his crew have been unethical, dishonest, manipulative, corrupt, illegal in their governance of our country and in the aftermath of their election loss. This needs to be deemed as unacceptable behavior. We are a democracy and not an autocracy, dictatorship. There have to be repercussions. A Trump led insurrection to overthrow our constitutional procedures occurred, and we need to protect our country from a re-occurrence and from the lack of governmental decency, ineptness and corruption as transpired during the Trump administration and as is still evidenced in his supporters.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.