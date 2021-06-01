Speak Out 1/6/21

Inspired at school

It's just sad that administrators think schools are where kiddos receive inspiration, motivation, hope and love. On the contrary, schools often stifle our children by pacing the class with mediocrity. Schools provide organization and learning tools that do an average job to prepare students for continued education and careers. Few students are inspired by school constraints, and often find the motivation they truly need while at a summer job, from a coach or from personal friendships.

Jackson spending

The Jackson city council needs to be giving money to a new community college about as much as they need to spend a half million on a park low-water bridge crossing.