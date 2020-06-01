All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJanuary 6, 2020

Speak Out 1/6/20

First, let me say I don't think the minimum wage increase is a bad thing. A working person needs to make a decent wage. There are consequences, as the companies required to increase the pay for employees are not going to absorb the added cost. For example, one year ago, I could go to a local fast food restaurant and get a large drink, one small fry and two hamburgers for $4.11. ...

Minimum wage

First, let me say I don't think the minimum wage increase is a bad thing. A working person needs to make a decent wage. There are consequences, as the companies required to increase the pay for employees are not going to absorb the added cost. For example, one year ago, I could go to a local fast food restaurant and get a large drink, one small fry and two hamburgers for $4.11. Over that past year, the price I pay has gone up on a regular basis, with today's new price, Jan. 2, being $5.95. That same scenario is going to happen most everywhere that has hourly employees. As the cost per hour goes up, we will most likely see more and more automation. So while it's good for people to make more per hour, we need to be able to accept the changes.

Crime or career?

After numerous burglaries charges and they still continue stealing, when do judges say enough? Judges need to think of the victims and more victims. Probation after probation isn't solving the problem. We all forgot the three strikes and you are out. It's become a career for some people.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Farm bailouts

$28 billion in farm bailouts in two years and no complaints from welfare-queen farmers. No Congressional approval needed, apparently. No wonder the large farming operations of Missouri are happy to let Jason Smith use taxpayer money to print Trump propaganda. Despicable!

Stock market

Trying to show the poor that they're better off by pointing out how well the stock market is doing is like my boss telling me I don't need a raise and showing me their brand-new Mercedes-Benz.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 17
Prayer 10-17-24
OpinionOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why loc...
OpinionOct. 16
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sp...
OpinionOct. 16
Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Smith: The real state of the economy
OpinionOct. 16
Smith: The real state of the economy
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?
OpinionOct. 15
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
OpinionOct. 15
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
OpinionOct. 15
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
Prayer 10-15-24
OpinionOct. 15
Prayer 10-15-24
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
OpinionOct. 15
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
OpinionOct. 14
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
OpinionOct. 14
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy