Speak Out 1/6/20

Minimum wage

First, let me say I don't think the minimum wage increase is a bad thing. A working person needs to make a decent wage. There are consequences, as the companies required to increase the pay for employees are not going to absorb the added cost. For example, one year ago, I could go to a local fast food restaurant and get a large drink, one small fry and two hamburgers for $4.11. Over that past year, the price I pay has gone up on a regular basis, with today's new price, Jan. 2, being $5.95. That same scenario is going to happen most everywhere that has hourly employees. As the cost per hour goes up, we will most likely see more and more automation. So while it's good for people to make more per hour, we need to be able to accept the changes.

Crime or career?

After numerous burglaries charges and they still continue stealing, when do judges say enough? Judges need to think of the victims and more victims. Probation after probation isn't solving the problem. We all forgot the three strikes and you are out. It's become a career for some people.