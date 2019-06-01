Speak Out 1/6/19

Aquatic center

Mark Bliss’ report of Wednesday’s Aquatic Committee meeting indicated the proposed facility would be built at the Jefferson school site if April’s school bond issue is approved. The available funds will limit the scope to a 25-yard competitive pool and a small warm water pool. Why not pursue the Penzel idea, delay a decision for a year until input and commitment could be received from the City of Jackson, the county, Jackson public schools and parochial or private schools. The possible result — a larger facility connected to the SportsPlex with larger maintenance cost participation and serving the broader Cape-Jackson communities instead of just South Cape. The only possible loss would be a year if additional participation could not be obtained.