OpinionJanuary 5, 2023

Speak Out 1-5-23

All you drama mamas need to spend less time on Facebook and more time with your families and helping in your community. We need less "Karen" and more "caring." The City of Cape Girardeau has not made any brownie points with the citizens who live off the main streets about snow removal.

Karen vs. caring

All you drama mamas need to spend less time on Facebook and more time with your families and helping in your community. We need less "Karen" and more "caring."

Snow removal

The City of Cape Girardeau has not made any brownie points with the citizens who live off the main streets about snow removal. We have lived in the 200 block of Country Club Drive on a hill for 25 years, and this is the first time there has been no effort by the city to clear this narrow street. My husband is 80 and I am 75, and we were unable to leave our house for four days. We had to tell our children not to come on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, for fear they would get stuck. We have been entertained by the cars that have been stuck on our street, trying to get back up the hill. Has the city stopped providing snow removal?

Speak Out
