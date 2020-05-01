Speak Out 1-5-20

It is sad to know that in today's world many other things are valued more than human life.
Success is a good thing, but something needs to be done about access to Chick-Fil-A in Cape. Often, access to the hospital, and other businesses is near impossible due to lines of traffic stretching all the way out to William and Mt. Auburn. It is dangerous at times, and maddening for those needing to visit loved ones at the hospital.
Trump's Twitter attacks against teenage girls, dead congressmen and their widows and whistleblowers who have been proven to have reported the truth highlight everything wrong with this presidency. A weak president who creates chaos and disorder everywhere he goes is not what the United States needs. When will this not-really-reality TV show come to an end?
With the Missouri Department of Transportation's last outer roads in which they built, and the numerous people who have been killed on them due to the curves and hills they leave in or put in, MoDOT needs to just design and build roller coaster rides instead.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.