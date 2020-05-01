All sections
OpinionJanuary 4, 2020

Speak Out 1-5-20

It is sad to know that in today's world many other things are valued more than human life. Success is a good thing, but something needs to be done about access to Chick-Fil-A in Cape. Often, access to the hospital, and other businesses is near impossible due to lines of traffic stretching all the way out to William and Mt. Auburn. It is dangerous at times, and maddening for those needing to visit loved ones at the hospital...

Human life

It is sad to know that in today's world many other things are valued more than human life.

Hospital access

Success is a good thing, but something needs to be done about access to Chick-Fil-A in Cape. Often, access to the hospital, and other businesses is near impossible due to lines of traffic stretching all the way out to William and Mt. Auburn. It is dangerous at times, and maddening for those needing to visit loved ones at the hospital.

Reality TV?

Trump's Twitter attacks against teenage girls, dead congressmen and their widows and whistleblowers who have been proven to have reported the truth highlight everything wrong with this presidency. A weak president who creates chaos and disorder everywhere he goes is not what the United States needs. When will this not-really-reality TV show come to an end?

MoDOT roads

With the Missouri Department of Transportation's last outer roads in which they built, and the numerous people who have been killed on them due to the curves and hills they leave in or put in, MoDOT needs to just design and build roller coaster rides instead.

