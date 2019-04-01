Speak Out 1/4/19

A recent comment cherry picked roundabout statistics to suit their side of the issue. In being pro-roundabout, the caller must ignorantly ignore the statistics proving higher pedestrian and bicycler accident rates at roundabouts versus traditional intersections. The caller must also ignore the larger construction footprint which impacts green space and available parking spots. And, as was recently discussed at a recent city council meeting, traffic patterns are altered as many drivers choose alternate routes in order to avoid roundabouts.
I have to laugh when I hear about how the Berlin or Great Wall didn't work. Before the Berlin Wall, 225,000 people per year escaped into West Berlin. After the wall less than 200 per year. Sounds like it worked to me. The Great Wall in China also worked. Its purpose was to prevent small raiding parties, which were a very common and major problem. The wall did that very well. Those who keep repeating that they didn't are just fools repeating the rhetoric they are told.
Your column about Frank Ellis, longtime announcer at the Christmas Tournament, was wonderful and very well deserved. My personal favorite local announcer called games for the SEMO Indians, now Redhawks, I'm certain there are many who remember the gifted voice of the Indians who rocked Houck Field House, the great J.J. Edmonds.
The 2018 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament has come and gone and, once again, it started out with all sorts of talk from big-school alum about the inclusion of the smaller schools, how their presence negatively affects the early rounds, etc. All baloney, of course. But this year's final should keep them quiet for awhile. The largest school in the tournament, Jackson, trailed pathetically from the opening minutes and, for the first time in tournament history, the 30-point mercy clock ran much of the 4th quarter. That argument that the big schools give a better game was disproved yet again!
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and all the other social media are trash. The stuff should not be allowed on the Internet. Nothing but trash!