Speak Out 1/4/19

Local voices

Your column about Frank Ellis, longtime announcer at the Christmas Tournament, was wonderful and very well deserved. My personal favorite local announcer called games for the SEMO Indians, now Redhawks, I'm certain there are many who remember the gifted voice of the Indians who rocked Houck Field House, the great J.J. Edmonds.

Christmas tourney

The 2018 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament has come and gone and, once again, it started out with all sorts of talk from big-school alum about the inclusion of the smaller schools, how their presence negatively affects the early rounds, etc. All baloney, of course. But this year's final should keep them quiet for awhile. The largest school in the tournament, Jackson, trailed pathetically from the opening minutes and, for the first time in tournament history, the 30-point mercy clock ran much of the 4th quarter. That argument that the big schools give a better game was disproved yet again!

Trashy social

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and all the other social media are trash. The stuff should not be allowed on the Internet. Nothing but trash!