Speak Out 1-31-24

Stadium money

I'm thinking some of that university stadium money would go a long way in some city street repairs. Just saying.

Stefanik's messaging

What would cause Elise Stefanik to post a message on Jan. 6, 2021 condemning the insurrection on the Capitol and call for those involved to be punished to the fullest extent of the law and then in 2024 call those same people hostages? Donald Trump, of course! He has a way of corrupting everyone who comes in contact with him. Just think about Rudy Giuliani, Peter Navarro, Mark Meadows, Sydney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, the list goes on and on.

A different AI

A.I. meant something else When I was growing up on a farm, it stood for artificial insemination. Though my father did not believe in it, one of our neighbors did. Dad always had a bull for the cows and boar for the sows. He believed in nature. He would not have believed in artificial intelligence, thinking natural intelligence was better. Looking at what is going on in this country and the rest of the world it seems we do not have any natural intelligence anymore. What a shame.