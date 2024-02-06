Speak Out 1-31-24

Stadium money
I'm thinking some of that university stadium money would go a long way in some city street repairs. Just saying.
Stefanik's messaging
What would cause Elise Stefanik to post a message on Jan. 6, 2021 condemning the insurrection on the Capitol and call for those involved to be punished to the fullest extent of the law and then in 2024 call those same people hostages? Donald Trump, of course! He has a way of corrupting everyone who comes in contact with him. Just think about Rudy Giuliani, Peter Navarro, Mark Meadows, Sydney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, the list goes on and on.
A different AI
A.I. meant something else When I was growing up on a farm, it stood for artificial insemination. Though my father did not believe in it, one of our neighbors did. Dad always had a bull for the cows and boar for the sows. He believed in nature. He would not have believed in artificial intelligence, thinking natural intelligence was better. Looking at what is going on in this country and the rest of the world it seems we do not have any natural intelligence anymore. What a shame.
Jason Smith
This Editorial Board is so busy propping up Jason Smith. Fine. Ask him what his stand is on meaningful bipartisan border policy. The same policy brokered by Mitt Romney and others. Explain to us why he and his fellow Republicans are more interested in harming Joe Biden than in working for the United States of America!
Library porn
If the Cape Girardeau library allows pornography in the library, then I sense a winnable law suit in the future because the brain is not fully developed until age 25. Porn can have a legal parasitic affect in my opinion.
Funny new word
Why take an easy word and make it difficult? "Enplanements" is funny. Can't we just say "boardings?"
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.