Speak Out 1/31/20

Straight from the government (via Sonny Purdue): the Phase One China Trade deal means no need for more farm aid. Since the deal is so wonderful, maybe those big farming operations should give back some of the aid they received the last two years. They didn't really need that $40 billion or so. Makes you wonder if the soybean farmers really think their markets will come back?
The Jackson city mayor can keep lamenting the failure of the use tax as long as he likes. The city will get no new tax measure passed until they return to sound financial management practices.
Five people are shot on South Sprigg and not one of the multiple witnesses will come forward. I guess you can start another community action group, have a march, and a BBQ. Nothing is going to change until the neighborhood accepts responsibility for itself.
I applaud the National VFW for standing up to the president and requesting an apology for downplaying brain injuries to U.S. soldiers. Any and all injuries to our service members are very serious. This president, who is the commander and chief, has become a disgrace to our service members. Please support our troops.
John Bolton needs to testify. In public. Before the Senate. During the impeachment.
The claims of a U.S. economic boom seem like another exaggeration. The top 20% of America might be enjoying the rewards for money thrown at politicians, but what about the rest of the country? Look at your neighbor's house and see the lack of repair. People are paying so much for basic costs of living that even maintaining their house (if they can afford one) is becoming out of reach. And who cares about the DOW if you have no money to invest?
In Virginia gun ownership is bad and abortion is good. That state is really messed up with its Democratic leadership. I'm glad to be a Republican conservative and from the Show Me State. Support the Second Amendment and vote for Trump.
How much money have all the investigations and the impeachment trial of President Trump cost? Lies do have a price tag. Trump will be acquitted and I hope reelected. The Democrats shall reap what they have sown, and lose the House along with the Senate.
