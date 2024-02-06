Speak Out 1/31/20

Bailout

Straight from the government (via Sonny Purdue): the Phase One China Trade deal means no need for more farm aid. Since the deal is so wonderful, maybe those big farming operations should give back some of the aid they received the last two years. They didn't really need that $40 billion or so. Makes you wonder if the soybean farmers really think their markets will come back?

Jackson taxes

The Jackson city mayor can keep lamenting the failure of the use tax as long as he likes. The city will get no new tax measure passed until they return to sound financial management practices.

Accept responsibility

Five people are shot on South Sprigg and not one of the multiple witnesses will come forward. I guess you can start another community action group, have a march, and a BBQ. Nothing is going to change until the neighborhood accepts responsibility for itself.

Trump comment

I applaud the National VFW for standing up to the president and requesting an apology for downplaying brain injuries to U.S. soldiers. Any and all injuries to our service members are very serious. This president, who is the commander and chief, has become a disgrace to our service members. Please support our troops.