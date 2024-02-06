Speak Out 1/30/20

Postal changes

Why does the post office need to change carriers on our streets? Why does it seem every two years they mess with the carriers' routes? Why does the local postmaster say it's Kansas City who does the changes? If so, why?

Speak up

Five people are shot on South Sprigg and not one of the multiple witnesses will come forward. I guess you can start another community action group, have a march and a BBQ. Nothing is going to change until the neighborhood accepts responsibility for itself.