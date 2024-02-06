Speak Out 1/30/20

Why does the post office need to change carriers on our streets? Why does it seem every two years they mess with the carriers' routes? Why does the local postmaster say it's Kansas City who does the changes? If so, why?
Five people are shot on South Sprigg and not one of the multiple witnesses will come forward. I guess you can start another community action group, have a march and a BBQ. Nothing is going to change until the neighborhood accepts responsibility for itself.
We must pay attention to House Bill 2044. This proposed bill could potentially ban books from libraries. If this bill is gaining any traction, we need to fight back. Book banning is a hallmark of an autocracy, theocracy, a fascist regime, and is not acceptable in a democracy. My understanding is that the state representative who is propagating this bill wants libraries to be "safe." Libraries are for learning, expanding -- not constricting our knowledge, our children's knowledge of the world, of ourselves. Our children are safest when they are knowledgeable, educated.
God bless our House of Representatives. Unlike the Party of Trump, Democrats are standing up for our Country and our Constitution.
