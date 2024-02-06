Speak Out 1/30/19

Paying politicians?

I truly believe if the government shuts down again on Feb. 15 that all US congressmen, staff, clerks, Cabinet members should all be included with the 800,000 or so federal employees to be furloughed with no pay and no back pay. Maybe this would get everyone's attention to do what they were elected to do vs. pointing fingers and having one investigation after another spending millions of taxpayers' money going to special appointed lawyers. Enough is enough and We The People are sick of it. Both parties are at fault. Let's make all Americans proud of our country.