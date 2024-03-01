Speak Out 1-3-24

Biden's words

So Joe Biden can sell out America and not one Democrat cares. He can say he wouldn't send his kids to school during busing because he wouldn't put them in a jungle environment, but then says you ain't Black if you don't vote for him. Why are news agencies so good to that trash?

Mail crimes

My husband runs in the mornings in our Jackson neighborhood and comes across mail in the streets; someone or multiple people are raiding mailboxes. Unfortunately, with mail delivery being so erratic, unpredictable, late, mail sits in mailboxes longer and is an easier target. But, do these thieves not realize that what they are doing is a federal offense and if/when caught, they risk severe repercussions?