OpinionJanuary 3, 2024

Speak Out 1-3-24

How many times does it have to be pointed out to the Southeast Missourian sports writers that SEMO is not the defending OVC men's basketball champion? The true defending OVC men's basketball champion came into town and kicked SEMO's butt the other night...

OVC Champions

How many times does it have to be pointed out to the Southeast Missourian sports writers that SEMO is not the defending OVC men's basketball champion? The true defending OVC men's basketball champion came into town and kicked SEMO's butt the other night.

Trump on ballot

Colorado and Maine are not practicing voter suppression. They are upholding the Constitution by not allowing an insurrectionist to be president ever again.

Biden's words

So Joe Biden can sell out America and not one Democrat cares. He can say he wouldn't send his kids to school during busing because he wouldn't put them in a jungle environment, but then says you ain't Black if you don't vote for him. Why are news agencies so good to that trash?

Mail crimes

My husband runs in the mornings in our Jackson neighborhood and comes across mail in the streets; someone or multiple people are raiding mailboxes. Unfortunately, with mail delivery being so erratic, unpredictable, late, mail sits in mailboxes longer and is an easier target. But, do these thieves not realize that what they are doing is a federal offense and if/when caught, they risk severe repercussions?

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

