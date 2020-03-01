All sections
OpinionJanuary 3, 2020

Speak Out 1/3/20

Thank YOU Paul Schnare. We miss you already. Speaker Pelosi and the rest of the Congressional Democrats said the “Republic was at stake of being lost” as a justification for ramrodding the impeachment inquiry through with no real witnesses nor debate. But now the Speaker seems to have lost her sense of urgency (and perhaps her backbone) as she stalls sending the articles to the Senate. ...

Thanks, Paul

Thank YOU Paul Schnare. We miss you already.

No urgency

Speaker Pelosi and the rest of the Congressional Democrats said the “Republic was at stake of being lost” as a justification for ramrodding the impeachment inquiry through with no real witnesses nor debate. But now the Speaker seems to have lost her sense of urgency (and perhaps her backbone) as she stalls sending the articles to the Senate.

Trump presidency

In response to the assistant publisher’s article on Dec. 28: It is not just Trump’s “style” that is offensive, disconcerting, and at times disgusting, it is more often his intent, actions, and policies. His “transformative” politics are too frequently destructive, regressive, and, yes, offensive.

Say what?

Now the government says you have to be 21 to buy tobacco products, yet one of the Democrats running for president wants to legalize meth and cocaine along with marijuana. Sounds kinda messed up to me.

Presson’s column

Does Sen. Hawley think it’s OK for the president to solicit foreign assistance for a national election? Is he OK with the President forbidding people from testifying, from closing records from Congress? Does Hawley, the constitutional lawyer, believe the executive branch can ignore subpoenas from Congress, of which he is a member? Does Hawley believe Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election? Did Presson even bother to ask? Presson is actively engaging in propaganda. His piece on Hawley was nothing more than a campaign ad disguised as a “column.” But at least the newspaper will offer other views to balance Presson’s fanboy reporting. Right?

Notable deaths

I was very disappointed that you listed Russell Bucklew in the notable deaths in the year 2019. How could you even list him with all the fine, decent people that passed this year? He was a murderer who should have been put to death years ago. It was an insult to the other men who were on the list.

Swim photo

The Southeast Missourian should be more responsible and stop publishing the picture of the child swimming in the Mississippi River.

Hypocrisy abounds

Ah, the blatant hypocrisy of someone sharing their opinion of the veracity of opinions shared by others in Speak Out!

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

