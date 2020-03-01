Speak Out 1/3/20

Thanks, Paul

Thank YOU Paul Schnare. We miss you already.

No urgency

Speaker Pelosi and the rest of the Congressional Democrats said the “Republic was at stake of being lost” as a justification for ramrodding the impeachment inquiry through with no real witnesses nor debate. But now the Speaker seems to have lost her sense of urgency (and perhaps her backbone) as she stalls sending the articles to the Senate.

Trump presidency

In response to the assistant publisher’s article on Dec. 28: It is not just Trump’s “style” that is offensive, disconcerting, and at times disgusting, it is more often his intent, actions, and policies. His “transformative” politics are too frequently destructive, regressive, and, yes, offensive.

Say what?

Now the government says you have to be 21 to buy tobacco products, yet one of the Democrats running for president wants to legalize meth and cocaine along with marijuana. Sounds kinda messed up to me.