Speak Out 1/3/19

It's sad that you have to use Facebook to celebrate your family traditions instead of celebrating with your family. It's sad you have to use Twitter to celebrate your child's accomplishments instead of celebrating with your child. The real world is passing you by while you focus on creating an unnecessary story that no one asked to hear.
After spending 17 years in Afghanistan and seven in Syria, you have to be pretty dense to term our troop withdrawal as "arbitrary". But President Trump has forced Democrats to use their hypocrisy to become pro-war.
A recent headline proclaimed 'Baseball league donation to fund ballfields at Brookside Park'. That amount might pay for some dirt and a few blades of grass the way our city leaders spend money. Remember these are the same people who spent nearly $300,000 on a single park bathroom.
Is there anyone in the House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate that really cares about this country and its citizens? I don't think so. They are all on power trips, with their party politics. They should get off their backsides and do something about border security, build the wall. Most Americans want it. They gave Obama $9 billion for border security, and he wasted it. President Trump will at least have something to show for his $5 billion dollars, we will all be safer for it.
