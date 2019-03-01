Speak Out 1/3/19

Social media living

It's sad that you have to use Facebook to celebrate your family traditions instead of celebrating with your family. It's sad you have to use Twitter to celebrate your child's accomplishments instead of celebrating with your child. The real world is passing you by while you focus on creating an unnecessary story that no one asked to hear.

War withdrawal

After spending 17 years in Afghanistan and seven in Syria, you have to be pretty dense to term our troop withdrawal as "arbitrary". But President Trump has forced Democrats to use their hypocrisy to become pro-war.