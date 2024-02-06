Speak Out 1-29-24

Hypocrisy

How can a person be for abortion and against capital punishment? They are one in the same! The difference is the unborn is guilty of nothing while the other person committed a heinous crime. The unborn never gets a chance with abortion.

Sports bets

The Missouri state Legislature is considering making sports betting legal as other states have. If betting on sports is legalized, the hypocrites who are keeping Shoeless Joe Jackson and Pete Rose out of the MLB Hall of Fame need to change their stance on sports betting. I for one do not believe you can have two sets of rules on this issue. If it is legal for some it is legal for all, and Jackson and Rose should be inducted immediately!