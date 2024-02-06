All sections
OpinionJanuary 29, 2024

Speak Out 1-29-24

How can a person be for abortion and against capital punishment? They are one in the same! The difference is the unborn is guilty of nothing while the other person committed a heinous crime. The unborn never gets a chance with abortion. The Missouri state Legislature is considering making sports betting legal as other states have. ...

Hypocrisy

How can a person be for abortion and against capital punishment? They are one in the same! The difference is the unborn is guilty of nothing while the other person committed a heinous crime. The unborn never gets a chance with abortion.

Sports bets

The Missouri state Legislature is considering making sports betting legal as other states have. If betting on sports is legalized, the hypocrites who are keeping Shoeless Joe Jackson and Pete Rose out of the MLB Hall of Fame need to change their stance on sports betting. I for one do not believe you can have two sets of rules on this issue. If it is legal for some it is legal for all, and Jackson and Rose should be inducted immediately!

UAW president

The UAW president called Donald Trump a scab, a scab is a healing process for a wound. Joe Biden is an open sore, festering and never healing. Give me Trump anytime. This country needs a healer now more than ever!

Today's thieves

It is a shame that merchants have to lock up items such as tooth paste, mouth wash and deodorant because of people stealing them. Then again, we should be happy today's thieves are so sanitary! Who wants to be robbed by a person with rotten teeth, bad breath and body odor?

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

