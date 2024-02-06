Speak Out 1/29/21

The teachers union members that are refusing to teach should not be paid, I'm sure most of them go to the stores where people are. They have no idea if they have the virus or not. The unions have too much control of our public schools and are a big reason our public schools are failing.
I received my first Covid vaccine Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Southeast Medical Plaza n Mt. Auburn. I anticipated a very busy and unorganized process. To my surprise, it was much the opposite. The staff was very helpful upon registration. The nurse who administered my shot was very detailed in explaining possible side effects, and I couldn't even feel the "stick of the needle." Also, they were extremely helpful in scheduling my second vaccine dose. I left with my head held high, and I am very thankful for the very well-planned, very well-run process by all involved. My deepest gratitude.
With the approaching Super Bowl the predictable complaints about the quarterbacks are already starting. They're especially complaining about Brady for obvious reasons and whining because Colin Kaepernick, "the greatest quarterback ever," no longer plays football merely because he knelt for the national anthem. Give me a break! Kaepernick had one good season in the NFL. His last two seasons he was 3 and 13 in starting games and had fallen below a total unknown on the depth chart. He was not cut. He voluntarily opted out of his final year at San Francisco. Since then he has been offered tryouts to get back in the league that he does not show up for. He also has milked his "victim" status for millions of dollars in sneaker contracts and appearance fees. Colin Kaepernick is exactly where he wants to be.
Just saw another wreck at Silver Springs Road and Independence Street. Seems to be one every week. When is the city going to step up to the plate and fix this problem? This has been going on for years now. Fix the problem before someone gets killed.
Do you remember the TV show "Gilligan's Island," the episode where they found an airplane on the island? The plane belonged to a pilot named "Wrong Way Feldman." Never seemed to go the right direction. Now compare the new Biden presidency. "Wrong Way Joe" is taking us in the wrong direction. From canceling the Keystone Pipeline to allowing males to compete in female sporting events and opening our borders to illegal crossings. The wrong way all the way, that is what I say.
We just had our COVID-19 vaccinations at the casino conducted by the Cape Girardeau County Health Department. The organization was exceptional. We waited in no line, and the procedure was painless. Assistance by personnel was just outstanding. We are blessed to have these dedicated and hard working public servants looking out for us.
On Jan. 20, 2021, we said farewell to the greatest president in our history, but only for a short time. Trump will be back in 2024 and will once again "Make America Great Again." God bless President Trump and the first lady.
