Speak Out 1/29/21

Teachers union

The teachers union members that are refusing to teach should not be paid, I'm sure most of them go to the stores where people are. They have no idea if they have the virus or not. The unions have too much control of our public schools and are a big reason our public schools are failing.

Impressive experience

I received my first Covid vaccine Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Southeast Medical Plaza n Mt. Auburn. I anticipated a very busy and unorganized process. To my surprise, it was much the opposite. The staff was very helpful upon registration. The nurse who administered my shot was very detailed in explaining possible side effects, and I couldn't even feel the "stick of the needle." Also, they were extremely helpful in scheduling my second vaccine dose. I left with my head held high, and I am very thankful for the very well-planned, very well-run process by all involved. My deepest gratitude.

Football narrative

With the approaching Super Bowl the predictable complaints about the quarterbacks are already starting. They're especially complaining about Brady for obvious reasons and whining because Colin Kaepernick, "the greatest quarterback ever," no longer plays football merely because he knelt for the national anthem. Give me a break! Kaepernick had one good season in the NFL. His last two seasons he was 3 and 13 in starting games and had fallen below a total unknown on the depth chart. He was not cut. He voluntarily opted out of his final year at San Francisco. Since then he has been offered tryouts to get back in the league that he does not show up for. He also has milked his "victim" status for millions of dollars in sneaker contracts and appearance fees. Colin Kaepernick is exactly where he wants to be.