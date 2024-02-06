Speak Out 1-28-18

Store closing

The Atlantic recently published an article identifying three factors explaining the large number of Toys R' Us stores. I think it was spot on. The three were, bad acting private equity firms, Amazon and kids with omnipresent smartphones. With all of the griping and grumbling aside, we're living in relatively robust economic times; low unemployment, steady growth, etc. What's going to happen to already decimated retail stores when the next recession hits, as it inevitably will.

Rust column

Jon Rust's understandable disillusionment with the moral character of our leaders (Trump and Greitens) will hopefully but unlikely soon be complemented with a takedown of their atrocious policies.

Disney immigration

My parents broke into Disneyland where my mother gave birth to me. We've lived inside the park illegally for 10 years. Pluto and Snow White told me I could live there free of charge and without paying the entry fee. But now Walt Disney Jr. wants me to leave the park and wait in line with everyone else trying to enter the park. It's just so unfair.