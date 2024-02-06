Speak Out 1-28-18

Before making their final decisions, I wish more of our politicians would give some thought to the Old Greek Proverb: A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.
I watched the Cape superintendent's video in which he parodied Vanilla Ice with great disappointment. Why in the world would an educational leader in our community choose an artist who is known for his filthy, misogynist, racist, and violent lyrics? Good job of glorifying a disgusting lifestyle by promoting a music genre that has long glorified and celebrated such despicable behavior.
The Atlantic recently published an article identifying three factors explaining the large number of Toys R' Us stores. I think it was spot on. The three were, bad acting private equity firms, Amazon and kids with omnipresent smartphones. With all of the griping and grumbling aside, we're living in relatively robust economic times; low unemployment, steady growth, etc. What's going to happen to already decimated retail stores when the next recession hits, as it inevitably will.
Jon Rust's understandable disillusionment with the moral character of our leaders (Trump and Greitens) will hopefully but unlikely soon be complemented with a takedown of their atrocious policies.
My parents broke into Disneyland where my mother gave birth to me. We've lived inside the park illegally for 10 years. Pluto and Snow White told me I could live there free of charge and without paying the entry fee. But now Walt Disney Jr. wants me to leave the park and wait in line with everyone else trying to enter the park. It's just so unfair.
