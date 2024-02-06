Speak Out 1/27/21

Vaccine rollout

I recently received my first COVID vaccination. The entire process was well organized and implemented. From parking to registration and even the post-injection monitoring time, it was all handled very well. Some complain about the vaccine rollout. But locally, health care teams are doing a great job of getting vaccines distributed as quickly and efficiently as they can. Also, thanks to the Trump administration to helping make the vaccine possible in less than a year.

Education reform

Our education system needs reform. For decades it has been deteriorating. Many students graduate from high school unprepared for life. They have been taught if you don't have a college education you are a failure. They go through 12 years of school without being accountable. They are passed on to the next grade whether they have learned anything or not. The expectations for them have been lowered with No Child Left Behind. There is a great need for employees in the trades. Most are good paying jobs. We should be teaching our students to prepare for life. There is no doubt that a college degree will benefit students their entire life, but many students end up with low paying jobs and in debt with no way to pay their student loans. We should be preparing students for their life after high school. Encourage students to make choices that will better their lives.