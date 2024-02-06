Speak Out 1/27/20

With the awarding of the Center Junction Project, I wonder if either Cape or Jackson are planning on any improvements for roads that will certainly have a lot more traffic. Route K because of increased traffic by the schools and a need for a center turn lane from Gordonville to Cape. Old Cape Road East is a patched mess and will also receive many cars exiting the highway to avoid delays. Seems now would be the time to get those improvements made.
Beto is gone, Spartacus is gone, sitting and waiting for Pocahontas to give up the race for the presidency. That will leave "Crazy Bernie, Mini Mike and Sleepy Joe" to take on Trump. Looks like 4 more years of prosperity for the U.S.A. Thank God, Trump-Pence 2020.
Trump gets a photo op out of his "Phase 1" trade deal, but it would appear to be a glorified version of what was already in place. And what booby prize do U.S. citizens and farmers get? Left paying the price as usual. The Chinese version of NAFTA 2.0.
Imagine a trial where the accused is allowed to block the appearance of witnesses and refuse to produce documents. Much of the evidence is presented at night with a time limit, and the lead prosecutor huddles with the accused to discuss strategy. Is that how a republic works or is it a cover up?
I am continually amazed by the comments from the Left. The Dems have no right to comment about how the Senate goes about its job on the impeachment issue after the deplorable way they handled their "inquiry issue." Why do they continue their misguided approach, which is basically calling the new president of Ukraine a liar? I would be ashamed to admit I was a liberal! Anyone who can think for themselves is on the Right.
The photos of the Boy Scouts' Merit Badge University at SEMO were fun to see. What was really neat was to see in person, the number of young girls dressed in blue Scout uniforms experiencing STEM education. Finally, little girls have an alternative to glitter crafts and slumber parties that poor leadership called "campouts." Scouting with the boys also means they have camps in the area to go to!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.