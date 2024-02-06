Speak Out 1/27/20

Road repairs

With the awarding of the Center Junction Project, I wonder if either Cape or Jackson are planning on any improvements for roads that will certainly have a lot more traffic. Route K because of increased traffic by the schools and a need for a center turn lane from Gordonville to Cape. Old Cape Road East is a patched mess and will also receive many cars exiting the highway to avoid delays. Seems now would be the time to get those improvements made.

Primary narrows

Beto is gone, Spartacus is gone, sitting and waiting for Pocahontas to give up the race for the presidency. That will leave "Crazy Bernie, Mini Mike and Sleepy Joe" to take on Trump. Looks like 4 more years of prosperity for the U.S.A. Thank God, Trump-Pence 2020.

NAFTA 2.0

Trump gets a photo op out of his "Phase 1" trade deal, but it would appear to be a glorified version of what was already in place. And what booby prize do U.S. citizens and farmers get? Left paying the price as usual. The Chinese version of NAFTA 2.0.