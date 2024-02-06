All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJanuary 26, 2018

Speak Out 1/26/18

How do we get the leaf pickup to come? Several of us have called. They picked up very rarely, long before the leaves had fallen from the trees. There are at least eight houses along Wiessinger Street and Melrose, and this area eagerly awaiting. A friend lives on Perryville where they pick up every other week...

Leaf pickup

How do we get the leaf pickup to come? Several of us have called. They picked up very rarely, long before the leaves had fallen from the trees. There are at least eight houses along Wiessinger Street and Melrose, and this area eagerly awaiting. A friend lives on Perryville where they pick up every other week.

Global warming

How many disasters do we have to have before the global warming deniers have to see it destroying the world and costing lives, and any hope for a future. Not counting what it is costing. Maybe they own stock in the cleaning business. Insurance will have to go up just to cover what they are paying out.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Town Plaza

Does anyone know who to contact about getting the pot holes in Town Plaza fixed? They are ridiculous, and I now need a front end alignment!

Rich Lowry

Rich Lowry says Trump isn't a despot. He's not. He is an under-educated but talented grifter. He has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on golf trips and re-election campaign events when he has only been in office a year. He can't negotiate his way out of a paper bag unless he is ripping someone off. If he wants to do winter weekends in Florida it should be coming out of his own pocket.

Weekend edition

Talk about rigid. My spouse has become so set in her ways that she will not allow the once Sunday but now Saturday delivered weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian to be removed from the plastic wrapper until no sooner than 6 a.m. Sunday, shortly after I've gone to bed.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 29
Goldberg: What if most Americans aren't bitterly divided?
OpinionNov. 29
Prayer 11-29-24
OpinionNov. 28
Our Opinion: Holiday events add to the season's excitement
OpinionNov. 28
Speak Out: Debate on tariffs, political loyalty, and economi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Flowers: Wandering in the wilderness for four years not appealing
OpinionNov. 27
Flowers: Wandering in the wilderness for four years not appealing
Prayer 11-27-24
OpinionNov. 27
Prayer 11-27-24
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Chiefs o-line issues, tax policies and election drama
OpinionNov. 26
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Chiefs o-line issues, tax policies and election drama
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
OpinionNov. 26
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
Hanson: The Trump counterrevolution is a return to sanity
OpinionNov. 26
Hanson: The Trump counterrevolution is a return to sanity
Prayer 11-26-24
OpinionNov. 26
Prayer 11-26-24
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump nominations, liberal policies, Cape police reports, and the attack on hemp
OpinionNov. 25
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump nominations, liberal policies, Cape police reports, and the attack on hemp
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
OpinionNov. 25
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy