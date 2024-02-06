Speak Out 1/26/18

How do we get the leaf pickup to come? Several of us have called. They picked up very rarely, long before the leaves had fallen from the trees. There are at least eight houses along Wiessinger Street and Melrose, and this area eagerly awaiting. A friend lives on Perryville where they pick up every other week.
How many disasters do we have to have before the global warming deniers have to see it destroying the world and costing lives, and any hope for a future. Not counting what it is costing. Maybe they own stock in the cleaning business. Insurance will have to go up just to cover what they are paying out.
Does anyone know who to contact about getting the pot holes in Town Plaza fixed? They are ridiculous, and I now need a front end alignment!
Rich Lowry says Trump isn't a despot. He's not. He is an under-educated but talented grifter. He has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on golf trips and re-election campaign events when he has only been in office a year. He can't negotiate his way out of a paper bag unless he is ripping someone off. If he wants to do winter weekends in Florida it should be coming out of his own pocket.
Talk about rigid. My spouse has become so set in her ways that she will not allow the once Sunday but now Saturday delivered weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian to be removed from the plastic wrapper until no sooner than 6 a.m. Sunday, shortly after I've gone to bed.
