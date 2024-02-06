Speak Out 1/26/18

Town Plaza

Does anyone know who to contact about getting the pot holes in Town Plaza fixed? They are ridiculous, and I now need a front end alignment!

Rich Lowry

Rich Lowry says Trump isn't a despot. He's not. He is an under-educated but talented grifter. He has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on golf trips and re-election campaign events when he has only been in office a year. He can't negotiate his way out of a paper bag unless he is ripping someone off. If he wants to do winter weekends in Florida it should be coming out of his own pocket.

Weekend edition

Talk about rigid. My spouse has become so set in her ways that she will not allow the once Sunday but now Saturday delivered weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian to be removed from the plastic wrapper until no sooner than 6 a.m. Sunday, shortly after I've gone to bed.