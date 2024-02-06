Speak Out 1-25-23

Sending tanks

Once again Marjorie Taylor Greene has weaponized stupid by saying the U.S. should send tanks to the southern border rather than to Ukraine. What kind of stupid is that? The military couldn't send them there if they wanted to, but saying that out loud just confirms what Samuel Clemens said: It's better to keep your mouth shut and appear a fool than open it and remove all doubt!

Scrambled eggs

I saw on the news that bringing a dozen eggs into the United States is illegal and a person could be fined $10,000 dollars for doing so. Maybe we should have each illegal immigrant bring in a dozen or more each? That would help alleviate the egg shortage and our government would welcome them and the eggs with open arms. Omelets anyone?

Smoking

The Republicans have decided to make tobacco part of their ginned-up culture war and they are pitting the Left against the Right in the fight. Smoking is now allowed in the Capitol and Tucker Carlson is even promoting tobacco because he thinks it frees up the mind and makes people think better. What it's going to do is cause more severe health problems, overwhelm the health care system and cause untold deaths, all to prove they own the libs!