OpinionJanuary 25, 2023

Speak Out 1-25-23

Fascism works by the slow erosion of the normal. Keep pushing outrageous, anti-democratic, anti-free society dangerous nonsense like this until enough people just hold it as more "harmless" radical extremist hysterics that are merely performative ... ...

One-party rule

Fascism works by the slow erosion of the normal. Keep pushing outrageous, anti-democratic, anti-free society dangerous nonsense like this until enough people just hold it as more "harmless" radical extremist hysterics that are merely performative ... and that's when something does slip through, and then more and more does, and then democracy dies: democracy dies in steps. Found on Reddit, but this is why every Missourian should vote out the Republicans. One-party rule in this state for decades has been a guaranteed path to the bottom.

Cool photos

I've been noticing a lot more photos in the newspaper. Thanks for taking those and showing us what's going on. They're cool.

Sending tanks

Once again Marjorie Taylor Greene has weaponized stupid by saying the U.S. should send tanks to the southern border rather than to Ukraine. What kind of stupid is that? The military couldn't send them there if they wanted to, but saying that out loud just confirms what Samuel Clemens said: It's better to keep your mouth shut and appear a fool than open it and remove all doubt!

Scrambled eggs

I saw on the news that bringing a dozen eggs into the United States is illegal and a person could be fined $10,000 dollars for doing so. Maybe we should have each illegal immigrant bring in a dozen or more each? That would help alleviate the egg shortage and our government would welcome them and the eggs with open arms. Omelets anyone?

Smoking

The Republicans have decided to make tobacco part of their ginned-up culture war and they are pitting the Left against the Right in the fight. Smoking is now allowed in the Capitol and Tucker Carlson is even promoting tobacco because he thinks it frees up the mind and makes people think better. What it's going to do is cause more severe health problems, overwhelm the health care system and cause untold deaths, all to prove they own the libs!

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

