Speak Out 1/25/21

America first

Make America Great Again should have never been a campaign slogan. Democrats and Republicans alike for many years were more concerned about other countries than our own country. They sent billions of dollars to the very same countries that hate us. They encouraged our American-owned companies to manufacture their products in countries that treat their employees like slaves with little pay and no benefits. Countries where it’s unsafe to drink their water and breathe the air, all for cheap products and higher profits. All countries should always put their country first, and if our politicians would have put our nation first, it would have been better for the world. Thank you President Trump for putting the American people first.

Gas prices

Gas prices are going up. The reason is we will lose our oil independence. Saudi Arabia has already cut production and other OPEC countries will soon follow. The Biden administration has indicated they will stop fracking on federal land and issue more regulations on U.S. oil companies. We will no longer be oil independent. We will go back to years of OPEC controlling what we pay at the pump. Thank you to everyone who voted for Biden. We will likely go into recession if not a depression. Oil is what runs our economy. With the pandemic along with the tax hikes that are coming, our economy is going to suffer. Most economists agree that with our debt, soon to be over $30 trillion, we are headed for hard times.